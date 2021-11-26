Buckinghamshire four-month food waste disruption set to end
A waste company has employed people with "a lesser HGV driving license" so waste collections can restart, a councillor has said.
Councillor Peter Strachan said Veolia made the changes so food bins can begin again in High Wycombe and Amersham.
Collections were stopped in mid-August because of a national shortage of HGV drivers, Covid cases and crews self-isolating.
Buckinghamshire Council said food waste can be put out again from 13 December.
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Strachan, the Conservative cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: "We worked very hard with our refuse contractor Veolia to achieve this position, and by a combination of good recruiting practices - and also, Veolia employing people with a lesser HGV driving licence to drive the food wagons.
"This has expanded the contractor's flexibility and capability."
He apologised to residents who had to "endure the reduced service", he added.
