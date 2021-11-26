Extinction Rebellion activists target UK Amazon distribution centres
Climate change activists have blocked Amazon distribution centres in the UK on Black Friday, the retail giant's busiest day of the year.
Members of Extinction Rebellion have targeted 13 sites in the UK, including its largest distribution centre in Dunfermline, Fife.
It said it was to draw attention to alleged exploitation of Amazon workers and wasteful business practices.
Amazon said it took its "responsibilities very seriously".
The campaign group said it was blocking multiple entrances using bamboo structures, lock-ons, and banners and planned to stay for at least 48 hours.
Its demonstrations started at 04:00 GMT at Amazon's largest UK warehouse in Dunfermline, where about 20 activists stopped lorries entering the site and some from leaving.
It said it was also targeting sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Gateshead, Manchester, Peterborough, Derby, Coventry, Rugeley, Dartford, Bristol, Tilbury and at Ridgmont, close to junction 13 of the M1 in Bedfordshire.
A spokesman said: "The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon's exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers' rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday."
The group said the blockade was part of an international action that would also target Amazon fulfilment centres in the US, Germany and the Netherlands.
An Amazon spokesman said: "We take our responsibilities very seriously.
"That includes our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement - providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store.
"We know there is always more to do, and we'll continue to invent and invest on behalf of our employees, customers, small businesses and communities in the UK."
Greater Manchester Police said the protest in Altrincham was preventing access to a warehouse but there was "minimum disruption to the local community".
It added that there was restricted access to the commercial industrial estate and its officers were attending to "maintain safety whilst facilitating the right to peaceful protest".
West Midlands Police said officers were called to the Amazon depot on Sayer Drive, Coventry, just after 04:00 to reports that a number of activists had blocked access to the site.
Officers remained at the scene this morning and were managing traffic, the force said.