Metropolitan Police officer in court over sex attack charges
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer already charged with rape has appeared in court accused of sex attacks on three more women.
PC David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was remanded in custody at by St Albans magistrates last month.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video-link from high security Belmarsh prison.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before a summary was read out of 13 further charges.
The new charges relate to three women and attacks that are alleged to have taken place between January 2017 and July 2020.
He has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, one count of false imprisonment, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Mr Carrick was not asked to enter any pleas and the case was sent to St Albans Crown Court on 3 December, when the initial charge of rape against the fourth woman, which he denies, will also be heard.
No bail application was made and he was further remanded in custody.
Mr Carrick was based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and has been suspended from duty.