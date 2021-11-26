Shani Warren: Man due in court over 1987 death
- Published
A man is due in court over the death of a woman in 1987.
Donald Robertson, 66, formerly of Slough, Berkshire, is due to be charged with a number of offences.
The hearing will be regarding the death of Shani Warren, 26, whose body was discovered gagged and bound in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.
It is also in relation to an incident involving a 16-year-old girl in Farnham Lane, Slough in July 1981.
Mr Robertson is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court later, Thames Valley Police said.
Ms Warren was last seen driving from her home in Stoke Poges to her parents' house in Gerrards Cross on Good Friday in 1987.
A BBC Crimewatch appeal that year said Ms Warren's car was seen in a layby near the lake before her body was discovered by a dog walker on Easter Saturday.
Her cause of death was given as drowning, the report on Crimewatch said.
