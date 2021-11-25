Humza Hussain: Murder accused will not take stand, court hears
- Published
A teenager accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy outside a school will not appear in the witness box at his trial, a jury was told.
Humza Hussain was attacked outside Challney High School for Boys in Luton on 8 June, and died later that day.
The defendant, also 16, has denied murder and the defence has told Luton Crown Court he acted in self-defence.
His barrister Mr Naseem Mian QC told the court "he will not be giving evidence".
During the trial, the prosecution has alleged that Humza Hussain was stabbed three times in the chest in a revenge attack that took place in broad daylight in a busy street.
He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after 18:00 BST.
The jury heard the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had armed himself with a "large and savage knife," for the attack after he had suffered a bloodied nose in a fight months earlier.
The defendant has denied having a knife in Stoneygate Road in Luton on the same day.
The court also heard the defendant had confronted the 14-year-old brother of one of Humza's friends outside the school minutes before the fatal attack.
The boy made a call to his older brother, who turned up with Humza.
Richard Wright QC, prosecuting, told the jury the older brother threw the head of a hammer at the defendant, who drew out a knife.
Humza is said to have grabbed the defendant from behind in an attempt to restrain him but after he broke free he "lunged" at the victim and "stabbed him repeatedly" in the chest, Mr Wright said.
The trial continues.