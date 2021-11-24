Bolton man Ghulam Raja dies after Luton stabbing
A man who suffered a number of stab wounds last week has died.
Ghulam Raja, 63, of Wentworth Avenue, Bolton, was injured in an incident in Dorrington Close, Luton on 15 November.
He died in hospital on Saturday, Bedfordshire Police said. A post-mortem examination was due to take place.
A 16-year-old boy from Luton had previously been charged with attempted murder and remanded into custody. The force has called for anyone with information to contact them.
