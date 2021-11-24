BBC News

Bolton man Ghulam Raja dies after Luton stabbing

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Ghulam Raja from Bolton was injured in an incident in Dorrington Close, Luton on 15 November

A man who suffered a number of stab wounds last week has died.

Ghulam Raja, 63, of Wentworth Avenue, Bolton, was injured in an incident in Dorrington Close, Luton on 15 November.

He died in hospital on Saturday, Bedfordshire Police said. A post-mortem examination was due to take place.

A 16-year-old boy from Luton had previously been charged with attempted murder and remanded into custody. The force has called for anyone with information to contact them.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.