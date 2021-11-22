Hertfordshire care homes: Almost 300 staff leave weeks before jab rule
A county council said there may be staff shortages in some care homes after it became mandatory for workers to be vaccinated.
Almost 300 staff left their jobs in Hertfordshire care homes in the weeks before the 11 November deadline.
Staff have had to have two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, unless medically exempt, in order to work in care homes.
In the eight weeks before, 297 staff opted to leave their roles, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A spokesman for Hertfordshire County Council said: "Whatever people's reasons for leaving, we'd like to thank them for all they have done to help keep both older and less able residents safe."
Last week there were more than 200 care home staff who had to be redeployed while waiting for their second jab.
The authority said it was working with care homes affected to ensure the quality and continuity of care was not disrupted.
Fully qualified, temporary staff from local agencies were available to support facilities, it said.
A council spokesman said: "Ninety-seven per cent of health and social care workers in Hertfordshire working in Care Quality Commission registered residential and nursing care settings are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
"And we expect that number to rise as more staff are receiving their second jab this week."
The council said it was encouraging anyone who would consider a career in care to apply online.
