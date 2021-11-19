Fire breaks out at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath
- Published
A fire has broken out at a workshop at Pinewood Studios.
Buckingham Fire and Rescue Service said 11 crews were sent to tackle the blaze at Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday.
It said the fire affected 100% of a single storey building used as a commercial workshop and an adjacent building was also damaged.
James Bond and Marvel films have been among the blockbusters filmed there.
