Fire breaks out at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath

Published
The fire broke out at Pinewood Studios at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday

A fire has broken out at a workshop at Pinewood Studios.

Buckingham Fire and Rescue Service said 11 crews were sent to tackle the blaze at Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday.

It said the fire affected 100% of a single storey building used as a commercial workshop and an adjacent building was also damaged.

James Bond and Marvel films have been among the blockbusters filmed there.

