Post-box in Bedfordshire sealed up after dog waste put in it
- Published
A Royal Mail post-box has been sealed off after dog waste was put it in.
Tape and a sign have been stuck on the pillar box in Church End, Hockliffe, Bedfordshire.
The notice by Royal Mail read "due to members of the public putting dog waste in this pillar box, we have had to seal this box until further notice".
People in the village said two bins, for post and dog waste, were "close together", the same colour and people sometimes got confused.
A Royal Mail spokesman said: "It is unacceptable that our postmen and women should have to experience this when removing the mail."
Maria, a dog walker who did not want to give her surname, said: "They're too close together and they're both exactly the same colour."
However, she speculated that "sometimes the dog waste bin is full, so somebody may have thought it was funny" to put it in the Royal Mail box.
She added it was clear what they are both for, but thought if the waste bin was a different colour it might help.
Jim Comb, from the village, said he had seen people go to put waste in the letter box but then realised and "changed their mind".
"I don't think it's done on purpose; it's just the two bins are too close together and [people] get confused without thinking," he said.
"I've come close to doing it myself and then realised."
He believed one of the red boxes should be moved.
Royal Mail said: "We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our staff and security of the mail is paramount."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk