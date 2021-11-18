Dunstable given £92,000 grant to help improve High Street
- Published
A grant of £92,572 has been awarded to Dunstable to help improve its High Street.
Historic England, which wants to bring "High Streets back from the brink", has given the money to Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (BRCC).
The cash will be spent on community-led cultural activities over three years, including "talking plaques", art trails and a two-day celebration.
It is hoped it will "create a thriving High Street", BRCC added.
Another part of the project is called They Came to the Crossroads, a scheme that will tell the story of how the town was shaped by people.
Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, said: "The High Street cultural programme is a step change in the way we think about bringing High Streets back from the brink."
Cliff Andrews, deputy chief executive of BRCC, said "the exciting project" would celebrate "the amazing heritage of Dunstable in ways which will be of interest to local residents and visitors and will help create a thriving High Street".
