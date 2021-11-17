Humza Hussain: Murder accused confronted another boy, court hears
- Published
A teenager accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy outside a school had confronted a younger boy minutes before, a court has heard.
Humza Hussain was attacked outside Challney High School for Boys in Luton on 8 June, and died later that day.
The younger boy, who was 14 at the time, said he believed the defendant "would have stabbed" him
The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.
He also denies having a knife in Stoneygate Road in Luton on the same day.
The boy said he had left Challney School for Boys and was walking along Stoneygate Road with other students when the defendant had asked him to go into an alleyway.
Luton Crown Court heard the boy then telephoned his older brother, who arrived at the scene with 16-year-old Humza.
Prosecutor Richard Wright QC told the jury the older brother threw the head of the hammer at the defendant, who drew out a knife.
Humza is said to have grabbed the defendant from behind in an attempt to restrain him.
"After he broke free he lunged at Humza Hussain and stabbed him repeatedly to his chest," said Mr Wright.
Members of the public, paramedics, teachers and staff from the school intervened following the stabbing.
Humza was taken to hospital where he died shortly after 18:00.
The older brother was also treated for injuries.
The trial continues.