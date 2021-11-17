Man denies the murder of his mother at her Potters Bar home
A man has denied fatally stabbing his mother at her home.
Charles Dearden, 31, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Kim Dearden, 63, at a house in Oakfield Close, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, on 20 June.
He entered the plea at St Albans Crown Court via video link from a mental heath unit at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield.
Judge Michael Kay QC was told that he had been assessed by psychiatrists as being fit to enter a plea.
Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said: "We are awaiting the input from experts regarding his mental health at the time."
Mr Dearden is due to stand trial at the same court next year.
