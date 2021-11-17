BBC News

Man denies the murder of his mother at her Potters Bar home

Kim Dearden was stabbed to death at her home in Potters Bar in June

A man has denied fatally stabbing his mother at her home.

Charles Dearden, 31, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Kim Dearden, 63, at a house in Oakfield Close, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, on 20 June.

He entered the plea at St Albans Crown Court via video link from a mental heath unit at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield.

Judge Michael Kay QC was told that he had been assessed by psychiatrists as being fit to enter a plea.

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said: "We are awaiting the input from experts regarding his mental health at the time."

Mr Dearden is due to stand trial at the same court next year.

Charles Dearden, 31, is accused of his mother's murder

