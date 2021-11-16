BBC News

Hogwarts cake marks 20 years of Harry Potter movies

Published
Image source, Joe Pepler/PinPep
Image caption,
The cake took artist and cake sculptor Michelle Wibowo 320 hours to create

A scale model cake of Hogwarts castle has gone on display to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film.

The cake, which is 6ft (183cm) wide, 5ft (152cm) tall and weighs 100kg (15.7 stone), was unveiled at Warner Bros Studio Tour in Leavesden, Watford, where much of the franchise was filmed.

It took 320 hours to create and was made with vegan-friendly ingredients.

The cake was donated to One Vision, a local charity fighting food poverty.

Image source, Joe Pepler/PinPep
Image caption,
Harry Potter fans enjoyed the first slices of the cake in the Great Hall at the studios before it was donated to the local charity

Enoch Kanagaraj, founder and chief executive of One Vision, said: "Hundreds of our service users and key workers will be delighted to receive a piece."

The cake was created by artist and cake sculptor Michelle Wibowo to mark 20 years since the UK and Irish release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

"This has undoubtedly been my biggest challenge yet and has involved many long days and late nights, but it's been worth it to see the reaction today as the fans witnessed it for the first time and were served the first slices," said Ms Wibowo.

Image source, Joe Pepler/PinPep
Image caption,
The cake is internally illuminated with 30 lights

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story