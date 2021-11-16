Hogwarts cake marks 20 years of Harry Potter movies
A scale model cake of Hogwarts castle has gone on display to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film.
The cake, which is 6ft (183cm) wide, 5ft (152cm) tall and weighs 100kg (15.7 stone), was unveiled at Warner Bros Studio Tour in Leavesden, Watford, where much of the franchise was filmed.
It took 320 hours to create and was made with vegan-friendly ingredients.
The cake was donated to One Vision, a local charity fighting food poverty.
Enoch Kanagaraj, founder and chief executive of One Vision, said: "Hundreds of our service users and key workers will be delighted to receive a piece."
The cake was created by artist and cake sculptor Michelle Wibowo to mark 20 years since the UK and Irish release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
"This has undoubtedly been my biggest challenge yet and has involved many long days and late nights, but it's been worth it to see the reaction today as the fans witnessed it for the first time and were served the first slices," said Ms Wibowo.