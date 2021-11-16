Hertfordshire police officer charged with rape of a child
A serving police officer has been charged with a number of serious child sexual abuse offences including rape.
Hertfordshire Police said James Ford, 30, an intervention officer in the east of the county, had worked for the force for nearly two years.
He was charged with the assault of a girl by touching, assault of a girl by penetration and two charges of rape of a girl, all aged under 13.
He has been bailed to appear at Cambridge Crown Court later this month.
Mr Ford has also been charged with committing an act or series of acts to pervert the course of justice.
The investigation has been carried out by Cambridgeshire Police's public protection unit.
He has been suspended from the Hertfordshire force since 22 October.
Hertfordshire's Deputy Chief Constable Bill Jephson said: "I am deeply concerned that a serving Hertfordshire officer has been charged with such serious offences.
"I also fully recognise that members of the public will also be concerned by this news; however we now need to let criminal proceedings take place and avoid any speculation that could impede the case as it progresses through the court system."
The defendant appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday.
