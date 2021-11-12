Stanbridge road closed after fire at commercial property
People living near a fire at a commercial property have been asked to keep their windows closed and others to avoid the area.
Bedfordshire Fire Service was called to Leighton Road in Stanbridge at 13:35 GMT.
Eight fire engines and an aerial platform were sent to tackle the blaze, between Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable.
The road was closed and the service said the fire was under control. It thanked people for their cooperation.
