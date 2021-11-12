Vaccinations: Epilepsy Society says staffing 'on a knife edge'
A charity that runs six residential care homes has said staffing shortages means it is operating "on a knife edge".
The Epilepsy Society, which operates Chalfont Centre, in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, said it cannot find agency staff.
The government has ruled care home staff have to have two vaccine doses, unless they are exempt, to work.
The charity's head of care said there was an "acute" recruitment crisis.
Jonny Anders-Cannon, director of care at the Epilepsy Society, said the new vaccination rules had "had a knock-on effect".
"We've noticed there's an acute crisis now where the agencies literally cannot find staff," he said.
"It's on a knife edge."
Mr Anders-Cannon said the Epilepsy Society employs 350 people and sometimes relies on agency workers, which it is currently not able to find.
The charity cares for adult residents with complex epilepsy and associated learning disabilities.
"We are just able to manage but we urgently need staff to apply for roles," Mrs Anders-Cannon said.
"While we are managing the crisis this weekend, the [staffing] emergency will be ongoing and we need a more sustainable solution."
