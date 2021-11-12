BBC News

St Albans City FC: Goalie seeks lucky towel's return after FA Cup win

Published
Image source, St Albans City FC
Image caption,
Michael Johnson said the team had been unbeaten in 15 games since he started using the towel

A goalkeeper of a non-league football club that is through to the second round of the FA Cup has appealed for the return of his lucky towel.

Michael Johnson, of St Albans City, said the team have been on a 15-game winning streak since he first used it.

He left the towel on the pitch as the whistle blew on the team's 3-2 victory over Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.

A pitch invasion followed and the keeper thinks a fan could have "understandably" taken it as a memento.

Image source, Michael Johnson
Image caption,
A reward has been offered for the safe return of the Inter Milan towel, which is similar to the one pictured

Johnson has offered a pair of signed boots and gloves as a reward for the towel's safe return.

"It's become a bit of a lucky charm for me and a couple of other players as well," the 28-year-old said.

"I'm quite superstitious with pre-game rituals and stuff like that and it seems to be doing the trick.

"So we're in a bit of a panic now as we don't know where it is."

After the sixth-tier side's victory over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, the team are due to play at neighbours Boreham Wood in the second round on 6 December.

Johnson said he "would like it back for that big game especially", but also for an important National League South game on Tuesday at home to Dulwich Hamlet.

"If someone does have it then feel free to trade it in and upgrade the souvenir you've got from the game," he said.

Image source, St Albans City FC
Image caption,
Johnson said he thinks he picked the towel up from lost property at his old club, Hitchin Town, and it was only by chance that he started using it during games

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.