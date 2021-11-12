Hoddesdon death crash: Aleksi Shyti jailed after 11 years on the run
- Published
A man who was on the run for 11 years after hitting and killing a man with his car has been jailed for 15 months.
Aleksi Shyti was using a fake Greek identity document when the car he was driving hit Ricky Burlton as he walked home from a night out on 4 June 2010.
Mr Burlton, 20, was trying to cross the entrance to the A10 slip road near Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, at 02:30 BST.
Shyti was initially charged with causing death while driving without a licence but it was not proceeded with.
The 42-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing a false identity document with intent and making a false statement to obtain insurance by claiming he had held a UK driving licence for 10 years.
Shyti struck Mr Burlton, from Enfield, north London, who was then thrown into the path of three other cars.
He carried on driving with a smashed windscreen for 100m (328ft) before leaving the scene on foot, St Albans Crown Court heard.
Rather than calling the emergency services to help Mr Burlton, he called a friend to take himself to hospital.
Shyti was being treated in hospital when he disappeared.
The prosecution said he returned to his native Albania before a European arrest warrant was executed in September.
A spokeswoman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said since Shyti was charged in 2011 there had been "a change in the law relating to the responsibility of an unlicensed driver who is involved in the death of another person using the road".
"In addition to proving the defendant did not hold a driving licence, the CPS was now required to show evidence of fault in the manner of the driving that caused the collision resulting in Mr Burlton's death," senior crown prosecutor Lorraine Telford said.
After this, the CPS decided the legal test for the prosecution was not met.