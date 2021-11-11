BBC News

Cardington crash: Trapped man rescued from car in ditch

Published
Image source, Bedfordshire Fire Control
Image caption,
Emergency services were called to Southill Road, Cardington

A man had to be rescued by firefighters after two cars involved in a crash ended up in roadside ditches.

Crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the crash at Southill Road, Cardington, at 07:40 GMT.

The male was "safely extricated" and was taken to hospital by ambulance, a spokeswoman said.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Image source, Bedfordshire Fire Control
Image caption,
Two fire engines and one rescue unit attended the incident

