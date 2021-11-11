Leah Croucher: Detective issues further appeal over missing woman
- Published
A detective leading the investigation into the disappearance of Leah Croucher said the community had "taken the case to their hearts", as he reissued an appeal.
Miss Croucher was last seen on CCTV on 15 February 2019 in Milton Keynes.
A number of online forums have been set up to help find her.
Det Ch Insp Andy Howard said keeping the case in people's minds was "positive" but called for anyone with "genuine information" to contact them.
Miss Croucher was 19 when she was last seen by her parents at the family home in Quantock Crescent, at 22:00 GMT on 14 February.
The next day, CCTV footage showed her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 08:16. It was thought to be in the direction of her work, but she never arrived.
Despite extensive searches, no trace of her has been found and no-one has been arrested in connection with the case. A £20,000 reward has been offered for information.
Thames Valley Police said it had also reviewed more than 1,200 hours of CCTV, conducted more than 4,000 house-to-house inquiries and investigated more than 600 reports from members of the public across the UK, Europe and Australia.
Det Ch Insp Howard said there had been "an excellent public response" but none of the information received had provided details of Miss Croucher's whereabouts.
Police said they had also liaised with local community groups and online forums.
Through one of them, the Leah Croucher Disappearance - Community Investigation, police have issued a further appeal to find a woman of a "similar description" to Miss Croucher.
She was seen "apparently upset" by Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15 on 15 February.
Det Ch Insp Howard said: "Despite previous appeals nobody has come forward with information about this person and we have so far been unable to identify her.
"Clearly if it is Leah then it is hugely significant, but equally if this girl is not Leah then it will assist the investigation if we can preclude this person from the inquiry."
Of the groups set up to assist the inquiry, Det Ch Insp Howard said: "It is really positive that the local community have taken Leah's case to their hearts and are determined to keep her case in the public profile.
"I would like to take the opportunity to encourage people who believe they have genuine information which can assist the police to report it to us using the various options that are available."