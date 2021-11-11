Covid-19: Care worker sells car won in vaccine jab raffle
A care worker who won a £22,000 car in a raffle aimed at encouraging staff to get vaccinated has sold it because she does not drive.
PJ Care made the offer after vaccination was made mandatory for care home staff and volunteers.
The company said 14 staff were losing their jobs as they did not want to be vaccinated.
Emma Hack, a housekeeper at Eagle Wood, in Peterborough, said it the raffle win was "very good".
The government set deadline of 11 November for anyone working in a Care Quality Commission-registered care home in England to have two vaccine doses, unless they had a medical exemption.
PJ Care, which operates in Milton Keynes and Peterborough, said 30 out of its 580 staff were unvaccinated but 16 were exempt.
Its three centres provide neurological care for adults and those with acquired brain injuries.
Ms Hack, who has worked for the company for almost eight years, was already vaccinated before the raffle was announced, so was automatically entered.
She said she did not hesitate to get vaccinated.
"I just thought I've got to do it, so I'll do it - as simple as that," she said.
Her name was drawn to win the Renault Clio E-Tech.
"I don't drive so I sold the car," she said.
She did not disclose the resale price of the car but plans to use the money from the sale for home improvements.
Neil Russell, chairman of PJ Care, previously said giving away the car would cost less than employing and training a new member of staff.
