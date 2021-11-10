Ex-Bedfordshire Police officer made upskirting video of girl
- Published
A former police officer has been given a suspended prison sentence for upskirting a 10-year-old girl.
John McCann, 43, recorded footage of the child wearing a skirt while at a birthday party in 2017.
The former Bedfordshire Police officer was arrested after his ex-wife checked a phone he had given away and was "shocked" at what she saw, St Albans Crown Court heard.
McCann was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.
The court heard McCann, from Hertford, Hertfordshire, was sacked by the force 15 years ago after being convicted of voyeurism.
Prosecutor John Carmichael said that conviction related to an offence in 2006 when McCann had placed a recording device in a neighbour's bathroom.
'Very serious offence'
In the latest case, the court heard that he recorded the 10-year-old in November 2017 and his wife found the video in October 2018.
He told the jury he had no sexual interest in children and said the clip of the girl must have been taken accidentally.
McCann was found guilty of making an indecent image of a child.
He also admitted three charges of possessing extreme pornography, relating to bestiality involving a donkey, a dog and an alligator.
Judge Michael Kay QC told McCann he had come very close to going to prison.
"I regard it as a very serious offence and one of which you should be thoroughly and utterly ashamed," he said.
As well as the suspended sentence, McCann must complete the Horizon Sex Offenders' programme, carry out 30 rehabilitation days and 150 hours' unpaid work.
He must also register as a sex offender, abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and pay the £1,500 prosecution costs.
