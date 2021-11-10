Wycombe Air Park: Plans for film franchise to be shot at airfield
A global film franchise could be shot at an airfield in Buckinghamshire if plans submitted by studio company get approval.
Stage Fifty, which builds stages and operates studios across the UK and Europe, has requested a change of use for land at Wycombe Air Park.
If approved by Buckinghamshire Council, other productions could also use the space over a period of two years.
The name of the film franchise and production company are unknown.
'Specific filming needs'
In plans submitted to the local authority, Stage Fifty has requested to convert the southern corner of the air park, which is also known as Booker Airfield, into a filming site.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans included the construction of two sound stages and six workshops "for a temporary period of two years".
The plans said the temporary erection of units was required for "specific filming needs of a global production company who require the use of the production facilities to support the filming... associated with a global film franchise".
An estimated 200-250 jobs directly involved with the site would be created "on a day-to-day basis", while a further 200-250 jobs "supported in the supply chain", documents said.
