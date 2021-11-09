Met Police officer James Geoghegan cleared of rape charge
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer has been cleared of an allegation of rape that saw him suspended from his duties.
James Geoghegan, 27, was found not guilty by a unanimous verdict at Chelmsford Crown Court.
A woman had accused him of raping her in Loughton, Essex, in December 2018, saying she told him "No" and "Stop".
Mr Geoghegan, of Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, said they had consensual sex and it was a "complete shock" when she made the allegation.
'Long wait'
Jurors returned their verdict after less than a day of deliberation.
Mr Geoghegan wiped away tears as defence barrister Nicholas Corsellis QC said the response officer had waited a long time for the case to be heard.
Mr Geoghegan, who denied the charge, gave his account of what happened in a prepared statement during a police interview, the trial heard.
He said the woman had asked him after he woke up at her home: "Did you not hear me say 'No'?"
Mr Geoghegan said: "It was a complete shock, I didn't know what she was on about.
"I genuinely thought we were going to wake up and spend the day together and start seeing each other like we were saying the night before."
Mr Geoghegan said they had taken a taxi to her home after a night out and she invited him in to her flat.
He said he offered to sleep on the sofa, but she "insisted" he sleep in her bed.
He said they had both been drinking, but had been "having long and involved conversations".
"I genuinely thought that (the woman) and I were going to be together like we said... we always said we were going to be together, I thought that was happening," he said.
Asked by Mr Corsellis if he thought he and the woman were "going to have sex no matter what", Mr Geoghegan replied: "No, definitely not."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk