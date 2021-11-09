M1: Mum charged with causing her children's deaths in crash
A woman has been charged with killing two of her children in a crash.
Mary McCann, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, appeared via video link at Aylesbury Crown Court accused of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
The 35-year-old was charged over the deaths of her son Smaller, 10, and daughter Lilly, aged four.
The collision involved a heavy goods vehicle and a car on the M1 between junction 14 and 15 near Milton Keynes at about 23:10 BST on 9 August.
Ms McCann and a child passenger survived the crash and were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The lorry driver was not injured.
Ms McCann, who had been on bail, failed to appear in court in September and has since been remanded in custody.
She will reappear before the court on 10 December.
