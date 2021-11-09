North Hertfordshire District Council faces £70,000 bill over new homes
- Published
A council could face a £70,000 bill following a developer's successful appeal to build more than 160 homes on green belt land.
North Hertfordshire District Council had turned down plans for the 167 properties in Codicote.
However, a government inspector overturned the decision, saying there were not enough homes for people.
The council has now received a £43,000 claim from the developers, in addition to about £30,000 in legal fees.
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, planning inspector Peter Rose ruled the harm to the green belt would be outweighed by a significant number of new homes.
Mr Rose also ruled the council's "unreasonable behaviour" meant it should pay some appeal costs.
The council had said its refusal was partly because it would be premature to approve plans while still working on its Emerging Local Plan.
It dropped this part of its defence on the final day of September's inquiry.
The planning control committee was told last week about the bill from developers Ashill Land.
The council will now assess whether it is a legitimate amount to pay.
It will also invite the Planning Advisory Service to review the committee's decisions and hold a training course for councillors.
The now-approved development on either side of Hertfordshire Way will include 67 affordable homes - 45 for affordable rents and 22 under shared ownership - including one-bedroom flats and two, three and four-bedroom houses.
The remaining 100 homes will include starter and family houses.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk