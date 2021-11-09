BBC News

Bedford business forced to close after car rammed building

Sophie Robinson heard about the crash at about 19:00 GMT on Monday night

A business said it had been forced to close after the driver of a car "took out the front" of its bar.

Decant Cheese and Wine Deli on Castle Lane, Bedford, said it hoped to reopen but needed to take "structural advice".

Sophie Robinson, its owner, said "we had the worst call" at about 19:00 GMT on Monday but she was thankful it was closed and no-one was inside.

Police said a 17-year-old boy had been "detained and questioned in connection with an aggravated vehicle taking".

Ms Robinson said the business was "now out of action, right before Christmas" and it had been horrible cancelling bookings.

The Bedford Cheese Company is also part of the business

"For now we are cancelling up until Thursday whilst we figure out what's next and get some structural advice and find some glass," Ms Robinson said.

The neighbouring restaurant, FatCap Smokehouse, helped out and the building was now secure, she added.

"Although it's a massive ball-ache we are so pleased we were closed otherwise it could have been a very different story," she said.

"We've been overwhelmed by offers of help from local businesses and our customers and we hope to reopen as soon as possible."

Sophie Robinson thanked her customers, local business and residents for all their help

Bedfordshire Police said the road was temporarily closed while the vehicle was recovered and the force appealed for information.

