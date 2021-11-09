Bedford Academy: School reopens after man's body found
A school is due to reopen a day after the discovery of a man's body on the site.
Bedford Academy, run by the Heart Academies Trust, on Mile Road, was shut on Monday.
Officers from Bedfordshire Police were called at 07:50 GMT on Monday and have been treating it as an unexplained death, the force said.
The man has not been formally identified. Police have appealed for information.
