Bedford Academy: School closed after body found on site
- Published
A school has been closed after a body was found on site.
An "unknown adult body" was found at Bedford Academy in Mile Road this morning, a spokesman for the school said.
David Morris, chief executive officer of Heart Academies Trust, said "the decision has been taken to close the school for today".
Bedfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.