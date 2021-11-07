BBC News

Maulden crash: Drink-driving arrest after man injured

A man in his 50s who was taken to hospital was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is still in police custody

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a van and car travelling in opposite directions collided.

The Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Transit crashed on the A507 near Maulden, Bedfordshire, just before 10:30 GMT on Saturday, Bedfordshire Police said.

A man in his 50s from Flitwick was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses or for dashcam footage.

