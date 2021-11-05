Oakley Road in Luton closed as police investigate incident
Police have closed off a road after being called to an "incident".
Bedfordshire Police were called to Oakley Road in Luton just after 18:00 BST.
Road closures have been put in place between the junction of Dunstable Road and Oakley Road, and Roman Road and Stoneygate Road.
One eyewitness told the BBC that as many as eight police cars were in the area. Police advised people to use alternative routes.
We are currently at a scene of an incident in Oakley Road, #Luton.— Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) November 5, 2021
There are #road #closures in place between the junction of Dunstable Road and Oakley Road, Roman Road and Stoneygate Road.
Please avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/lSTa4lnGst
