Tom Grennan surprises pupils at former school in Bedford

Published
Tom Grennan visited his old school St Joseph's and St Gregory's Catholic Primary School in Bedford on Friday

Tom Grennan surprised pupils at his former school by turning up for the BBC Children in Need Big Fancy Dress Singalong.

The singer returned to St Joseph's and St Gregory's Catholic Primary School in Bedford on Friday.

Schools across the country joined in the singalong to Grennan's hit By Your Side with videos due to be shown on the BBC charity appeal show on 19 November.

He said he was "more nervous" about the visit than performing at festivals.

"It does feel weird," he said.

"There's lots of good memories here. It's nice to be back and see some old faces; see some new faces."

The children were taking part in the BBC Children in Need Big Fancy Dress Singalong

Headteacher Lisa Sumpter said it was "amazing" to have Grennan return to the school.

"It's just so wonderful for our children," she said.

"He's such a great role model and it shows you what you can do with your talent and that you can take your dreams where you want to."

Grennan said he was proud of his hometown of Bedford

Teacher Tina Hounsome, who taught Grennan, said it was "such a privilege to see him grow into an artist".

"It will inspire the children to see the boy that came to their school do so well in the music industry and give them higher aspirations," she said.

The children screamed in delight when Grennan appeared

