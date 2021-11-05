BBC News

Trains stopped by Sandy gas cylinder fire threat

Trains had to be stopped and roads closed as about 30 firefighters were called to a blaze that threatened acetylene gas cylinders.

It happened at the Sunderland Road Industrial Estate in Sandy, Bedfordshire, at 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

An exclusion zone was put in place including the nearby railway lines, because of the "potentially unstable" state of the cylinders.

The cylinders had to cool before restrictions could be lifted by 22:00.

