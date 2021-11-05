Trains stopped by Sandy gas cylinder fire threat
Trains had to be stopped and roads closed as about 30 firefighters were called to a blaze that threatened acetylene gas cylinders.
It happened at the Sunderland Road Industrial Estate in Sandy, Bedfordshire, at 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
An exclusion zone was put in place including the nearby railway lines, because of the "potentially unstable" state of the cylinders.
The cylinders had to cool before restrictions could be lifted by 22:00.
Update of incident on Sunderland Road, Sandy. We have now got firefighting media cooling the cylinders. The cordons and road closures are being maintained. Police, Ambulance and Local Authority are in attendance alongside our crews @bedspolice @EastEnglandAmb pic.twitter.com/TOnQzlE3lk— Bedfordshire Fire Control (@Beds_FireCtrl) November 4, 2021
