Watford man charged with father's murder
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his father.
Amjad Hussain, 52, was found with serious injuries at a property in Fuller Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, just after 18:00 BST on 28 October.
Police said they were called to the address after receiving reports of a serious assault.
Husnein Amjad, 21, of Fuller Road, Watford, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.
