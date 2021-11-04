Penn woman, 69, left without heating for 10 months
A woman who has not had heating for 10 months said it was "disgraceful" the issue had not been resolved.
Kathleen O'Kane said she had complained to Home Group, the housing association that manages her home at Wheelers Flats in Penn, Buckinghamshire, and engineers had attended but the problem persists.
The 69-year-old said the two storage heaters were "obsolete and irreparable".
A Home Group spokesman said it was "working hard to resolve the problem".
'Fast-tracking replacement'
Ms O'Kane said the issue first started in December, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"At first the problem was intermittent, but the larger one would make a very loud bang and sparks would fly - it really worried me as I thought it might catch fire. But eventually it stopped working entirely," she said.
Ms O'Kane said she was concerned the heating system would not be repaired before winter set in.
Steve Heywood, from Home Group, said: "The heating system in the block has been earmarked for replacement as part of a planned schedule of works and we are today beginning to carry out surveys in each of our customers' flats as a first step in this process.
"Given that our customer has been having ongoing issues with her heating we are fast tracking her replacement system to ensure she is able to live comfortably in her home as we move into the winter period."
