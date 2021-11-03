A421 fatal crash: Tributes paid to mother and daughter
The family of a "devoted" mother and her "bright" teenage daughter have paid tribute to them after they died in a crash involving a car, van and lorry.
Emma, 55, and Khiana van der Avoird, 16, of Little Paxton in Cambridgeshire, died at the scene on Monday.
The crash took place at about 08:00 GMT on the A421, close to Black Cat roundabout, near St Neots.
A man in his 20s arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail, Bedfordshire Police said.
Mrs van der Avoird was taking her daughter to Bedford Modern School when the crash took place.
In a statement, their family said: "Emma and Khiana were as close as any mother and daughter could be.
"Emma was a devoted mother who had poured her heart and soul into caring for Khiana since the sudden death of their husband and father Ed 10 years ago.
"We will all miss Emma and Khiana dearly but take some comfort in the fact they have been reunited as a family."
Bedfordshire Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
