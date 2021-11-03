Fox has head freed from hole in decking in Luton
A fox has had to be rescued after it got its head trapped in some decking in a garden.
A member of the public called the fire brigade and the RSPCA on discovering the female fox struggling with her head stuck in a hole used for up lighting at a property in Luton.
RSPCA inspector Mitchell Smith said the animal was "well and truly stuck... and was clearly distressed".
After being freed the fox seemed "none the worse for her ordeal", he said.
Mr Smith said he had to cut the decking either side of the fox's head before Bedfordshire firefighters cut the plank further along so it could be removed.
"I managed to then free the fox and check her over and fortunately she was none the worse for her ordeal and ran away," he said.
"Foxes are such inquisitive creatures - we're always getting called to help them after they've managed to get themselves in a predicament that they can't get out of on their own."
