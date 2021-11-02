Hertfordshire couple marry on Lister Hospital cancer ward
A couple have married in an unscheduled wedding in a hospital because of the "seriousness" of the groom's condition.
Martin McMullan, a cancer patient, married Lindsay Grice, at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Hertfordshire last week.
The couple, from Welwyn Garden City, planned to wed on 1 November, but made the decision made to bring it forward.
Mr McMullan said: "After 10 years together, we're so happy to finally be married."
The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said Mr McMullan had been at the Lister for a week when "the seriousness of [his] condition meant the decision was made to bring the wedding forward".
They were married last Tuesday, with the groom's bed surrounded by fairy lights.
'So happy'
Staff at the hospital had worked with the couple's families to provide the decorations, food and wedding photos.
They were joined by close family, and staff spread out along the corridor to welcome the bride and her father, while remaining socially distanced.
Nick Carver, the trust's chief executive, said: "I'm so pleased that Lindsay and Martin were able to celebrate their special day - and I would like to convey the congratulations of all of the hospital's staff."
Mrs McMullan said she and her husband "grew up together and have known each other our whole lives".
"We're so happy," she added.
The groom has since been discharged from the hospital for care at home.
