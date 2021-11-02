Insulate Britain: Arrests as protesters glue themselves to roads
- Published
Several people have been arrested after Insulate Britain protesters attempted to block the M25 by gluing themselves to the road.
Hertfordshire Police said protestors were near junction 23 for the A1(M) at Bignells Corner, and close to the A1081 St Albans Road.
Officers were called at 07:45 GMT to the M25 area and at 08:20 to the A1081.
The group said on Twitter that 60 of its members were disrupting traffic in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
Four court injunctions are in place banning Insulate Britain from obstructing major roads.
Police said that officers were working to "resolve the disruption as quickly as possible" and partial road closures have been put in place.
