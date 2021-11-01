A421 crash: Two killed as car, van and lorry collide
Two people have been killed in a crash between a car, van and lorry.
The vehicles were involved in a collision at about 08:00 GMT on the A421 westbound, between the Black Cat roundabout, near St Neots, and the A428, Bedfordshire Police said.
The vehicles caught fire and two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said a 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash and asked for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
Due to the "complex recovery", both the westbound and eastbound carriageways between the A428 and Black Cat roundabout would remain closed for the rest of the day, Bedfordshire Police said.
Sgt David Burstow said: "Our thoughts are with the families of those involved at this time.
"We are working hard to establish the circumstances of the collision and ask that if you were travelling either westbound or eastbound this morning and have dashcam footage please come forward."
