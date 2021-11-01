Hertfordshire Police officer slammed man's head against car, court hears
- Published
A police officer slammed a man's head against a patrol car, causing cuts to his lip and cheek that needed hospital treatment, a court heard.
PC Stephen Dalton, of Hertfordshire Police, arrested Richard Smith on suspicion of going equipped for theft in Watford in October 2019.
Body-worn camera footage showed Mr Smith explaining he was not resisting and had not done anything wrong.
PC Dalton, of Hemel Hempstead, denies causing actual bodily harm.
The footage from another officer was played to the jury at St Albans Crown Court.
It showed Mr Smith, wearing a hoodie, being grabbed by PC Dalton before his head was banged against the rear of the police car.
Mr Smith went to the ground and repeatedly screamed "Help me!" and "My face!".
Prosecutor David Dainty said police were called to Wilmington Close at about 21:00 BST on 4 October 2019 after men had been seen acting suspiciously by a bike shed.
Mr Smith was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft but no further action was taken.
Mr Dainty told the court PC Dalton "lost temper and self-control".
"He took hold of the front of his hoodie, marched him forward and slammed his face into the back of the police car," he said.
Mr Smith was treated in hospital for a deep laceration to the lip and a laceration to the cheeks.
In a witness statement, PC Dalton said he took the action as he was concerned Mr Smith was going to harm himself by going into the road.
"I tried to control him. He continued to pull away," he said.
"I felt he was trying to run away. He started to move forward.
"He was forced against the rear of the vehicle."
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk