St Albans: Mask-wearing encouraged as Covid cases rise
The wearing of masks has been advised as a "sensible precaution" by a county council after one of its areas recorded the 12th highest Covid rate in England.
St Albans in Hertfordshire had 1,054 cases in the week to 27 October, up on the previous weeks' figure of 1,028.
This equates to 705.9 cases per 100,000 people, a 3% rise over a week.
Hertfordshire County Council said while the trend was similar to other parts of the county, cases in St Albans had moved "higher and faster".
"This is due to multiple causes of social interaction across most age groups rather than one single cause," it added.
"School-aged children have been both on the receiving end of transmission from other age groups as well as transmitting the virus themselves.
"We would remind people to continue to take sensible basic precautions such as wearing face coverings, ventilate indoor spaces, regularly washing hands and maintaining social distancing."
