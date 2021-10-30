Luton Town fan to ride to every away game this season for charity
- Published
A football fan has pledged to cycle to every away game his club plays this season to raise money for three charities.
Mark Crowther will travel up to 200 miles (320km) each time to follow Luton Town in aid of Keech Hospice Care, mental health charity CALM and Prostate Cancer UK.
He said the three charities were "really important" to him.
Mr Crowther cycled 170 miles (274km) for Saturday's game against Preston.
He set off on Friday, riding 115 miles (186km) to Leek. He then rode the final 65 miles (105km) in time to "cheer the team on".
Mr Crowther said: "It's been challenging and will get harder going into winter but the support I've received has been incredible and it's been a great experience so far."
He said he said there were some "big trips" in December to Blackpool, about 180 miles (290km), and to Swansea, which is almost 200 miles.
Mr Crowther said he has had Luton Town's support, which was "massive", and so far the season had been "brilliant".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk