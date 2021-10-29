Luton killer who stabbed uncle 48 times jailed for murder
- Published
A vulnerable man who killed his uncle in a knife attack - stabbing him 48 times and stealing his bank card - has been jailed.
Steven Arnold, 51, was drunk when he was coerced by flatmate Barry Gavin, 51, to "do over" 66-year-old Michael Fletcher in Luton on 30 September 2020.
Arnold, of Butterworth Path, Luton, was jailed for life with a minimum of 27 years after being convicted of murder.
Gavin was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.
The Old Bailey heard that after stabbing Mr Fletcher at the victim's home, Arnold and Gavin used Mr Fletcher's bank card to withdraw £240 in cash and spent the day drinking together after the killing.
Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew had said at a pub, the defendants were seen "raising their glasses to what was a successful plan".
That evening, Gavin called police and reported that Arnold had stabbed Mr Fletcher, then continued using the stolen bank card.
Judge Anne Molyneux found that Arnold was "vulnerable" and "open to exploitation" by Gavin.
She told him: "Mr Gavin knew you were not taking medication, were stressed and anxious and had drunk heavily. He knew you needed money."
Turning to Gavin, she said: "I conclude that it is more likely than not that you knew Mr Arnold had taken a knife with him but not to the criminal standard.
"There was a high risk of serious harm which ought to have been obvious to you.
"This was a planned attack while you were intoxicated. You had manipulated Mr Arnold for some time.
"On 30 September you coerced Mr Arnold. You told Mr Arnold to do his uncle over."
After an Old Bailey trial, Arnold was found guilty of murder, and Gavin was found guilty of manslaughter, but cleared of murder.
Gavin, also of Butterworth Path, Luton, had pleaded guilty to the fraudulent misuse of Mr Fletcher's bank card.
