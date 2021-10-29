Watford murder arrest after assault at Fuller Road property
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an assault at a residential property.
Police said officers were called to an address in Fuller Road, Watford at just after 18:00 BST on Thursday where a man in his 50s was found injured.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Hertfordshire Police said it was being "treated as an isolated incident involving parties known to each other".
