Covid-19: Milton Keynes Council issues Covid warning after cases rise
A council has urged residents to take Covid-19 measures seriously after an increase in the number of cases.
According to government data, 181 positive cases were reported in Milton Keynes on 28 October compared to 185 on 11 October.
Between 22 October and 28 October, 1,344 people had a confirmed positive test result, an increase of 2.4% on the previous seven days.
The council's leader Pete Marland said the town's hospital was "very busy".
Vicky Head, Milton Keynes's director of public health, said getting vaccinated was "the single biggest thing" people could do protect themselves and others.
She also said measures such as wearing a face covering in busy places, opening windows for ventilation, social distancing, washing hands and regular testing would help control the virus.
"We can't reply on vaccination alone to keep the pressures on the NHS to a manageable level," Ms Head said.
In the seven-day period up to 23 October, the case rate per 100,000 people in Milton Keynes was 530.7.
The council said although cases "may be higher in children, the health impact is much greater amongst the adult population" and therefore "everybody must take precautions".