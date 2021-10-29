Met Police officer charged with child sex offences
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a number of child sex offences.
Det Con Francois Olwage, 51, from Stevenage, allegedly arranged to meet a girl he believed to be 13 years old, Hertfordshire Police said.
He was arrested in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Thursday and remanded in custody.
The officer is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.
He has been charged with:
- Attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child
- Attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity
- Arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence
- Meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming
Hertfordshire Police said Det Con Olwage, who works in "specialist operations" at the Met, had been suspended.
The matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and inquiries were ongoing, the force said.
Det Ch Supt Donna Smith, of the Met's directorate of professional standards, said: "The arrest of DC Olwage follows a comprehensive investigation by detectives from Hertfordshire Police and we will continue to offer them every support as their inquiries continue.
"He was suspended following his arrest for this serious and concerning offence.
"He has been charged and will now face criminal proceedings.
"It is important that nothing is said or published that could pose a risk to those proceedings."