Nadia Shah inquest: Teen's death contributed to by inadequate care
Inadequate care at a mental health clinic contributed to the death of a teenager detained there, a jury said.
Nadia Shah, 16, from Cambridge, died while being detained under the Mental Health Act at Potters Bar Clinic, Hertfordshire, in January 2019.
An inquest jury found multiple failures in Ms Shah's care, including issues around observations and her care plan.
Elysium Healthcare, which runs the clinic, apologised for the "shortcomings in care".
The coroner's court heard that Ms Shah, who had complex post-traumatic stress disorder with psychotic features, was "deemed to be a risk to herself".
She had been at clinic since October 2018, and at the time of her death she was being "observed four times an hour".
Ms Shah had returned to the clinic from home leave on 12 January, but at 15:15 GMT was found unresponsive.
She died three days later at Barnet General Hospital, having suffered an "unsurvivable brain injury".
Her father, Alkesh Shah, had previously told the inquest jury he "never believed" she intended to take her own life.
He said his daughter gave no indication she would self-harm or attempt to take her own life and he had taken her back to the clinic that day.
The jury concluded she died as a result of "misadventure, contributed to by the inadequate care at the Potters Bar Clinic".
"There was an unsatisfactory implementation of the care plan and a failure to sufficiently engage and provide cohesive care," the jury said.
"The emergency and resuscitation response was lacking and CPR was not carried out properly by the clinic staff."
They added there was "a lack of clarity around the application of the observation policy" and a "failure to report observations to properly inform assessment of risk".
Elysium Healthcare said in a statement: "This was an utterly tragic incident, and we apologise wholeheartedly for the shortcomings in care identified by the inquest.
"As a direct result of Nadia's death, we immediately undertook a full review of our policies and procedures regarding patient observations and the training and delivery of life-saving measures. Crucially, we have increased the number of life support drills for all team members.
"These important learnings have also been shared throughout our services in the years since this tragic incident.
"As ever, our thoughts and prayers remain with Nadia's family and friends."
