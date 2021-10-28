BBC News

Houghton Regis leisure centre plans boosted by £20m grant

Published
Related Topics
Image source, SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
Image caption, The community centre is set to be built on the Kingsland Campus in Houghton Regis

A £24m community and leisure centre is to be almost entirely paid for by the government.

Central Bedfordshire Council's bid for £20m to build a Community Wellbeing Hub in Houghton Regis was successful.

It will come from a £4.8bn levelling up fund launched last year to let local authorities apply for money for regeneration and transport projects.

The centre, which is to include a swimming pool, will be built near a new secondary school at Kingsland Campus.

Image source, SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
Image caption, The area already hosts a number of college buildings, which will be connected by new paths and cycle routes

New paths, cycleways, bus stops and outdoor areas are also part of the planned regeneration of the area.

The Conservative-run authority posted a planned design on Facebook and called the news "seriously good".

Conservative MP South West Bedfordshire Andrew Selous said: "I am delighted about these new leisure and wellbeing facilities for Houghton Regis which I have lobbied hard for.

"Along with the new Houstone Secondary School and the new All Saints View independent living scheme, this new investment is a major vote of confidence in a town with a bright future."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.