Jacob Lewis: Former pro MMA fighter jailed for Luton stabbing
- Published
A former mixed martial arts fighter stabbed a man because he believed a Romanian gang was stealing from his disabled father, a court heard.
Jacob Lewis, 42, left his father's house in Luton stabbed his victim who was in a car at the time.
The Romanian victim got out of the passenger side of the car and escaped.
Lewis, of Wimborne Road, Luton, was jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting causing grievous bodily harm during the incident on 18 February.
He also admitted possession of a knife.
Peter Shaw, prosecuting, told St Albans Crown Court Lewis stabbed his victim twice, causing a 1cm (0.39ins) deep wound to his upper right arm.
The victim, who works as a builder, had to take time off because of his injury and told the police that Lewis had asked him for money.
Lewis, who has 35 convictions for 67 offences, sacked his defence lawyer and represented himself.
He told the judge: "My dad was getting robbed by Romanian people. There were a whole lot of surrounding facts. I deeply regret what happened."
Judge Michael Kay QC told him: "You are certainly an intelligent and eloquent man. I hope you can turn your life around to something better than this."
